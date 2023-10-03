MLB Rumors: Important details of Cubs-Pete Alonso trade talks impossible to overlook
Rumors of a Pete Alonso trade to the Chicago Cubs have been impossible to overlook, but one important detail makes things even juicier.
The future of Pete Alonso in New York with the Mets seems to be looking more and more bleak. The organization elected to not bring back manager Buck Showalter for the 2024 season, taking away one of the few pieces tying Alonso to the Mets as the first baseman will be a free agent after next year.
Recently, ESPN insider Jesse Rogers said during a Chicago radio appearance that he believes the Cubs will make a massive offseason acquisition in an attempt to turn into a World Series-caliber team. That target seems to be Pete Alonso, who is "on the radar".
The biggest factor, per Rogers' report, is that Alonso wants to join the Cubs. As such, his desire to play for Chicago could make an extension much easier to work out after a blockbuster trade.
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade to Cubs gaining more steam with extension buzz
Alonso has been one of the best first basemen in the league for many years and soon will get paid like it. According to Spotrac, Alonso is expected to become the highest-paid first baseman and the sixth highest-paid in all of MLB, with an annual salary of $35.9 million a year for a nine-year contract worth a total of $323 million.
Would he fetch that much if he hit free agency, with the Mets, or in an extension post-trade with another club? That might be unlikely. However, the Cubs have been willing to dole out big contracts, evidenced by currently paying Dansby Swanson $25.3 million per year. So, a contract of that size for Alonso would make sense given Chicago's operations previously.
The Cubs have a pretty good farm system and will be willing to pay an arm and a leg for the chance to acquire Alonso. With him on the roster, they could become contenders. And with the unhappiness over Showalter's departure among other factors with the Mets, this trade looks more likely by the day.