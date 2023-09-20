Billy Eppler hates fun, puts end to Mets-Pete Alonso rumors
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler closed the door on any Pete Alonso rumors, locked it, and threw away the key.
By Kristen Wong
One person's keeping his mouth closed about all things Pete Alonso-related: Mets general manager Billy Eppler.
As rumors continue to spread about Pete Alonso's ongoing contract situation in Flushing and his potential trade this winter, Eppler firmly squashed any and all speculation like stomping on a cockroach.
On Wednesday, Eppler told the media that the Mets "strongly believe in keeping [Pete Alonso] conversations private. Any circulating reports do not accurately reflect our conversations with Pete."
At least Eppler confirmed one rumor: the Mets are at least having a conversation with Alonso. That much is certain. Alonso has one more year of arbitration on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, and in the past few months it was speculated that the Mets were trying to strike a deal with their star first baseman. Eppler's reference to "our conversations with Pete" suggests that there is, at the very least, communication happening between the two sides.
The rest, per Eppler, is none of the public's concern.
Mets GM Billy Eppler shuts door on Pete Alonso contract rumors
Eppler's no-frills statement comes after a Sports Illustrated article revealed that Alonso and the Mets disagreed on one fundamental part of a future deal.
Financially, the two sides may have reached a mutually agreed upon number, but in terms of the number of years in his potential deal, Alonso reportedly wants a longer contract than the Mets are willing to offer.
Alonso, who will turn 29 in December, is seeking a 10-year deal, according to what sources told Sports Illustrated. That would keep him in Flushing until he's 39, at which point he will likely be in severe decline.
However, that entire report could be complete hogwash. Billy Eppler, for one, is having none of it. Any confirmed news about the Mets' star slugger's future will be kept under wraps for now.