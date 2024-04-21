Why one potential Pete Alonso suitor would be the Mets worst nightmare
The New York Mets are expected to pursue Juan Soto, but it could come at a dire cost.
The New York Mets are... good? Don't look now, but the Mets are 12-8, a half-game behind Philadelphia and 2.5 games behind Atlanta in the NL East standings. It's early, but the Mets have the MLB's sixth-best ERA and the No. 12 scoring offense — more than enough to contend at a respectable level, assuming the Mets' success is sustainable.
If the Mets keep winning games, we can probably close the book on Pete Alonso trade rumors. He's only getting dealt if New York tumbles in the standings. For now, he's locked and loaded for what is potentially his final season in Queens, slashing .241/.326/.494 with 19 hits, six home runs, and 11 RBI in 79 AB.
Alonso has become a beloved figure in the Mets fanbase, which makes the prospect of his departure a painful one — even if there are logical red flags. A 29-year-old first baseman whose value is predicated on power hitting above all else isn't the player profile front offices typically invest in. Alonso will be 30 by the time his contract negotiations come around, and he's of limited value in the field.
Still, the Mets letting their most powerful hitter walk out the door is risky. It gets less risky if the consolation prize is Juan Soto, who has been connected to the Mets ever since he landed across town with the Bronx Bombers. Soto is on fire for the New York Yankees at the moment, and he's one of the best all-around offensive talents in the MLB at 25. If the Mets can get him locked up on a 10, 12, 14-year deal, one has to believe Steve Cohen would jump at the opportunity.
If the Mets land Soto, however, we can probably rule out a reunion with Alonso. The latest word on Alonso's potential next team, courtesy of Jon Heyman of the New York Post, could leave Mets fans in a cold sweat.
"We've long heard the Mets may well go for Soto, especially if things don't come together quickly with Alonso. And if the Mets do sign Soto, Alonso becomes the logical fallback option for the Yankees, especially since even team owner Steve Cohen probably won't sign both in his 110 percent tax situation. And under those circumstances, word is the Yankees would seriously consider Alonso."
That's right, folks. Pete Alonso, New York Yankee, is not out of the question.
Pete Alonso could join Yankees if Mets sign Juan Soto
This isn't the first time we've heard about the Yankees in connection to Alonso. SNY's Sal Licata made note of Alonso's potential preference to join the Yankees or the Cubs as a free agent. That was roughly three months ago. The smoke has been billowing on this front for a while. Maybe it's time to report a fire.
Heyman's report does note that the "most probable scenario" is Soto sticking with the Yankees and Alonso sticking with the Mets. Sentiment is a dangerous vice in the front office world, but there's something to be said for keeping a fan favorite around. The Mets and Alonso could ride off into the sunset; it's not like Alonso's bat isn't capable of supporting a contender.
That said, the Yankees are the obvious nightmare scenario, just from a fan perspective. To watch Alonso hop across town and don pinstripes would be utterly heartbreaking for the Mets faithful. So close, yet so far. Alonso would be on the wrong side of an intracity rivalry, potentially on the better team once he combines his power with Aaron Judge and the rest of the Yankees' lineup.
The Yankees have a much better track record when it comes to building a contender than the Mets, too. Just imagine Alonso winning his first World Series in New York, but for the wrong team. Ouch. It's not a thought Mets fans want to entertain for very long.