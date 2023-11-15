MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade buzz, Corbin Burnes cold water, Jackson Holliday call-up?
- Pete Alonso has 'interest' in a Mets extension
- A Corbin Burnes trade isn't a sure bet
- Is Jackson Holliday ready for the bigs?
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso has an 'interest' in staying with the Mets
Mets fans will want to hear this rumor. In a new report by ESPN's Jeff Passan, Pete Alonso reportedly has "expressed interest" in working out a contract extension with the Mets.
Alonso, who is entering the final year of his deal in 2024, has been rumored to be a top trade chip this winter if he and the Mets can't agree on a deal.
Passan noted that while Alonso is interested in staying in Queens, he also is heavily financially motivated.
"He wants big money -- much bigger than the top first-base contracts doled out in recent years -- and, accordingly, the Mets are willing to listen to other teams. They are not chasing a trade. Unless contract talks fall apart, they're unlikely to pursue one. But if a motivated team approaches the Mets, new president of baseball operations David Stearns will hear them out."
Nothing groundbreaking is revealed here, just the fact that Alonso is rumored to want to work things out in New York. If the two sides fall out, then a trade will be inevitable.