One Pete Alonso trade destination can already be tossed aside
Pete Alonso has been the center of a ton of trade deadline buzz, dating all the way back to last season. Alonso was seen as a possible piece to be moved before last year's deadline, but the New York Mets ended up holding on to him. Now, a year later, Alonso sits on an expiring deal and the Mets have to make the same decision.
This year, more than ever, it seems likely that Alonso will be dealt. The issue at this point is finding a team that is willing to pay the price that the Mets would want for him.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently joined FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray on an episode of The Baseball Insiders, where he would discuss the Mets' likelihood of trading Alonso along with one team that's unlikely to make the move.
Jon Heyman lists Mariners as unlikely to make blockbuster trade for Pete Alonso
Heyman discussed the Mets odds of trading Alonso, noting that if they're in the same spot a month from now that he would absolutely sell, if in their shoes. Later on, Heyman is asked about the Seattle Mariners and what they need. He notes that they need offense, but also points out that they're not the type of franchise that typically makes the blockbuster move.
Alonso would be the dream trade target for the Mariners. Seattle is a team that desperately needs offense in the worst way possible. They have the pitching to make a huge run this year, but as Heyman says: "But that offense is poor. They're not winning the World Series with a poor offense."
With this kind of offense, an impact bat like Alonso fits perfectly. But Heyman doesn't find the idea of adding an Alonso or even Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. too realistic because of Seattle's history of not being "ultra aggressive" bringing in big names.
Either way, the Mariners need to add offense in some capacity. Their current offense can't help them compete down the stretch. It's just not feasible.
If they're able to add a few bats, this team could be really, really dangerous. Their pitching is so talented that they're in control of the AL West for the time being, but this type of winning won't last unless they make upgrades to the bats on their team.