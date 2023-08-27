MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade imminent, Skenes stumble, Cubs historic debut
- Paul Skenes' first Double-A star was a disaster
- Cubs top prospect had a historic debut
- Pete Alonso is almost definitely getting traded from the Mets
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Pirates' Paul Skenes struggles in Double-A debut
The Pittsburgh Pirates held the first overall pick in this year's MLB Entry Draft, and it was no surprise who would be selected. Paul Skenes was the star pitcher for the LSU Tigers and is perhaps the most hyped arm since Stephen Strasburg. The Pirates wasted no time and Skenes in hopes of him becoming their ace.
Pittsburgh has lofty expectations for Skenes and feels that he can make an impact on the team, quickly. He has skyrocketed up the farm system shortly after being drafted last month. He had one start in Rookie ball, then two starts in Low-A Bradenton. The Pirates then informed Skenes that he would be promoted to Double-A Altoona, and would make his first start on Saturday night.
The thing is, Skenes had a rough debut for the Curves against the Akron RubberDucks. Skenes couldn't even make it out of the first inning. He only recorded two outs but allowed four earned runs on three hits, while striking out two batters and issuing two walks. Skenes threw 33 pitches, 16 of which were strikes.
The plan entering the game was to pitch two innings at most. But given how the first inning was going, the decision was made to ultimately pull him.
His debut didn't go as planned, especially since 10,164 fans took in his first start in person, which was a team attendance record. It's no time to panic, as he has plenty of time to rebound from this outing and get used to talent at the Double-A level.