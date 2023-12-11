MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade update, Stroman shocker, Guardians trade buzz
- Josh Naylor, Shane Bieber, Emmanuel Clase on trade block for Guardians
- Royals connected to free agent SP Marcus Stroman
- Mets 'will listen,' but no Pete Alonso trade talks yet
The Cleveland Guardians are in "listening mode" when it comes to trade talks, according to Cleveland.com reporter Paul Hoynes. Josh Naylor, who recently won the Tip O’Neill Award for best Canadian-born MLB player in the 2023 season, headlines the list of potentially available players on Cleveland's roster.
Naylor finished 22nd in American League MVP voting, slashing .308/.354/.489 with 17 home runs and 97 RBIs in 452 ABs. Currently arbitration-eligible, Naylor is under team control through 2025. At his current trajectory, the 26-year-old figures to demand a healthy raise when the time for his next contract arrives.
In addition to Naylor, teams eager to add pitching will be frequenting the Guardians' phone lines. Shane Bieber and Emmanuel Clase are both on the chopping block, per Hoynes.
Bieber won Cy Young in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In 2023, he went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 1.234 WHIP, posting 107 strikeouts in 128.0 innings pitched (21 starts). Not the best season of Bieber's career, but he's only 28 with a strong track record, so the Guardians should be able to extract maximum value. Just look at the large volume of pitchers currently on the market and the number of teams looking to add a top ace.
As for Clase, his reputation is a bit more complicated. He made his second straight All-Star game in 2023, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.156 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched. He led the MLB in saves (44), but he also led the MLB in blown saves (12). He's a 25-year-old top closer with elite stuff and room for improvement, so he should ultimately field a nifty trade return as well. Especially when one considers that he is under team control through 2028.