MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Philadelphia Phillies offseason wish list
The Phillies are less than 24 hours removed from a stunning NLCS collapse, and here are the top-3 items on their off-season wish list.
After the Philadelphia Phillies started the National League Championship Series up 2-0, they appeared destined for the World Series. Then the Arizona Diamondbacks stormed back, winning four of the last five games, and eliminated the Phillies in a stunning upset.
It’s perhaps the worst loss in Phillies history. This team had everything going for it: an incredibly talented roster, headlined by stars Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. They had high-end pitching with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. They also had the best home field advantage in baseball.
To not win the World Series, or even make the World Series, makes the 2023 season a failure.
Now, team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is tasked with getting the Phillies back to the World Series, and winning it. The team is close, of course, but there are things that the team needs to figure out, and soon.
Here are the Phillies’ top three priorities for this offseason.