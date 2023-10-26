MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Philadelphia Phillies offseason wish list
The Phillies are less than 24 hours removed from a stunning NLCS collapse, and here are the top-3 items on their off-season wish list.
Determining the future of Phillies managerRob Thomson
Thomson stepped in as Phillies manager after the team fired Joe Girardi, and did a masterful job. He guided the Phillies to the World Series last season. This season, he had the team primed to go back once again before their collapse against the Diamondbacks.
Which has led to some speculation, mainly among fans, that the team should consider parting ways with Thomson and find a new voice to put the Phillies over the top.
But firing Thomson, a highly accomplished and respected manager, seems unimaginable for the Phillies. He’s done a masterful job, going 155-118 in two seasons as the team’s manager, and has deserved another season in Philadelphia and possibly even an extension to stay with the team long-term.
Expect Thompson to return to Philadelphia in 2024 and beyond.