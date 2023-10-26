MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Philadelphia Phillies offseason wish list
The Phillies are less than 24 hours removed from a stunning NLCS collapse, and here are the top-3 items on their off-season wish list.
Determining the future of Phillies ace Aaron Nola
Before the 2023 season, the Phillies tried to extend star right-hander Aaron Nola. The two sides were engaged in talks, but they were far apart in negotiations, mainly in years (reportedly Nola sought eight seasons while the team would only offer four or five years).
The two sides did not talk during the regular season and tabled talks until the offseason. Now, the two sides will rekindle negotiations, but the current expectation is that Nola will ultimately test free agency.
In 2022, Nola emerged as a star, posting a 3.25 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 205 innings pitched. He regressed in 2023, posting a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193.2 innings. But part of the appeal of Nola to the Phillies – and other teams in baseball – is his durability, as he’s pitched at least 180.2 innings in each of his last five full seasons in the majors.
So signing Nola will be expensive. And while he’ll likely test free agency, he wants to remain in Philadelphia. The Phillies seemingly want to retain him. Ultimately, I think the two sides will come to an agreement.