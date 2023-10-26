MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Philadelphia Phillies offseason wish list
The Phillies are less than 24 hours removed from a stunning NLCS collapse, and here are the top-3 items on their off-season wish list.
If not Nola, then who?
Let’s say that Aaron Nola leaves in free agency. That would complicate things for the Phillies, and would send them searching for another high-end starting pitcher to pair with right-hander Zack Wheeler.
The good news is that there are a multitude of options for the Phillies to consider, mainly Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, among others. Dombrowski has a history of acquiring high-end left-handed starters - he acquired David Price twice in Detroit and Boston - so perhaps both Snell and Montgomery are pitchers to keep an eye on.
Another option could be Eduardo Rodriguez, who will opt out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers and become a free agent.