MLB Rumors: 3 free agents Phillies can realistically sign to become World Series favorites
The Philadelphia Phillies can take advantage of the slow free agent market by signing one of the all-stars that remain available.
1) The Phillies should sign Whit Merrifield to add some much-needed position player depth
One major area of weakness for the Phillies as currently constructed is their depth, particularly with their position players. We know the lineup is a formidable one from top to bottom, but the bench leaves a lot to be desired, and we saw that in the postseason.
Right now, their best bench bat is probably Edmundo Sosa who had a .719 OPS last season and has a .707 OPS in his career. The rest of their bench is made up of players who just haven't done much at all at the MLB level like Jake Cave, Garrett Stubbs, and Cristian Pache. Adding a veteran like Whit Merrifield who can add some much-needed depth would go a long way.
Merrifield is not the player he once was with the Royals but is coming off a decent season with the Blue Jays, slashing .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 67 RBI in 145 games played for Toronto. He's a guy who can play just about anywhere in the middle infield and outfield, makes a lot of contact, and still has great speed even after just turning 35 years old.
Merrifield can be insurance in the infield or outfield if Marsh isn't ready or there is another injury, and if everyone is healthy, can be an option as a hitter or a runner off the bench. Murray hinted at the Phillies possibly pursuing a "lesser guy who can play all over the place" and Merrifield certainly fits that bill to a tee. That's not to say that they are, but it's something Murray believes makes sense. Merrifield would not be as exciting as Bellinger or Montgomery, but he'd make them better and deeper.