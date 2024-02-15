MLB Rumors: Phillies big move, Orioles Bradish replacement, Mets find next Realmuto?
- Phillies might have another big move in them after all
- Orioles interested in an ideal Kyle Bradish replacement
- Exciting Mets prospect receives high praise
MLB Rumors: Orioles interested in an ideal Kyle Bradish replacement
The Baltimore Orioles were dealt a devastating blow with Kyle Bradish tearing his UCL, sidelining him for a timetable that is uncertain at this point. Bradish broke out a big way and was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season, but is set to begin the season on the IL with no clear timetable on when he'll return.
Thankfully for Orioles fans, Baltimore did pull off a trade for Corbin Burnes right before Spring Training so they will enter the 2024 season with an ace on their staff. However, with Bradish out for the foreseeable future, the question becomes will the Orioles get another high-end starting pitcher to make up for that huge loss?
The easy solution would be to simply pay Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, but who knows if that's a possibility at this point. A trade, however, makes a whole lot of sense for the Orioles. Even after executing the Burnes trade they still have one of, if not the best farm system in the majors, and have several young MLB players other teams would want as well.
If they were to make a trade, a target might be in mind with Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald linking the Orioles to Miami Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Jackson and Mish said that the Orioles showed the most interest of teams that inquired.
These two sides make a lot of sense logically when it comes to making a trade. The Marlins have a ton of young and controllable pitching, Luzardo included, and the Orioles have a ton of young and controllable hitting both in the majors and minors. If Luzardo were to get traded, it would not be surprising whatsoever to see him land in Baltimore for a couple of their many elite position player prospects.