MLB Rumors: Phillies big move, Orioles Bradish replacement, Mets find next Realmuto?
- Phillies might have another big move in them after all
- Orioles interested in an ideal Kyle Bradish replacement
- Exciting Mets prospect receives high praise
MLB Rumors: Phillies might have another big move in them after all
The Philadelphia Phillies made one of the biggest moves of the offseason very early on, bringing Aaron Nola back on a long-term deal. Since bringing Nola back, it's been mostly crickets from a front office that has been extremely aggressive in years past.
For much of the offseason the Phillies hadn't been linked to many, if any, of the marquee free agents, but with players like Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and Cody Bellinger still sitting there waiting to be signed, we can only wonder if owner John Middleton will look to make another splash. Jon Heyman of the NY Post said on a BR livestream that he can see a big move taking place.
"I'm never going to count the Phillies out of anything. I'm not going to say he's a guy like Peter Seidler who would do anything to win, but certainly, John Middleton has prioritized winning, and let's not be shocked if they do make a big move."
The Phillies appear to be waiting for the right moment to strike. They weren't planning on adding another star player to the mix, but the longer players like Montgomery, Snell, and Bellinger remain available, the cheaper they'll get. There's a chance that eventually, their price points will get to a spot where John Middleton, an owner who has been extremely aggressive and successful in free agency, will allow Dave Dombrowski to land one of them.
With how much the Phillies have done in recent offseasons, it'd be foolish to count them out of anything. If they can add a Jordan Montgomery to a rotation already consisting of Nola and Zack Wheeler, the entire National League will be put on notice.