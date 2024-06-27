A Phillies-Blue Jays trade to fix the outfield with change-of-scenery All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays have found themselves in quite a predicament. They have the start talent to be successful, but, they're just not. They're not winning games, especially not enough to keep up in the loaded AL East that could put three teams into the postseason this year.
Baseball Reference gives Toronto just a 0.9 percent chance to make the postseason. It's just about time to wave the white flag on the year and that's exactly what MLB insider Jon Heyman echoed recently.
Heyman reccomended they sell on their stars and potentially move players like Chris Bassitt and George Springer. If Toronto has the chance to get off Springer's contract this season, they absolutely need to take advantage of it.
A Phillies-Blue Jays trade to send George Springer to Philadelphia
Jon Heyman labeled George Springer a "change of scenery guy", meaning he still has the talent, but he may need a fresh start with a new team to get over a mental hurdle. Baseball Savant has Springer with an xBA significantly higher than his actual average, indicating that the former All-Star may be destined to return to his norm in the near future.
There may not be a team in baseball that's more willing to give Springer a chance to turn his career back around than the Philadelphia Phillies, especially for the price tag that Springer would likely come with.
Let me explain the idea behind this deal before anybody starts a riot.
The Blue Jays would need to be willing to eat about half, if not more, of Springer's remaining $50 million left on his contract. If they won't do this, no team will be willing to trade for him. He's simply just not a $20 million a year guy anymore.
If the Blue Jays are willing to eat half his contract, they could get a backend top 30 prospect from the Phillies.
This benefits the Blue Jays because they can save money on Springer while adding a prospect that could turn out in the future, but the prospect isn't really the key part of the deal for Toronto. Getting off of Springer's contract is.
For the Phillies, they can take on this contract with the hope that he can turn his career back around. If he can progress back to the xBA of .254 that Baseball Savant has him at, he would be solid in the Phillies outfield. Plus, he adds a veteran presence that has been to the World Series and won the whole thing before. They acquire him by sending over a prospect that may never crack the big leagues.