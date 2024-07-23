Phillies backup plan for Brent Rooker might be an even better fit
The Philadelphia Phillies have been in the market for an outfielder, specifically a right-handed hitting outfielder, for most of this season. There are multiple names that come to mind when thinking about right handed outfielders on the trade block this year. Luis Robert, Brent Rooker, Taylor Ward and Tommy Pham are just a few of the popular options.
MLB insider Bob Nigthengale has reported that the Phillies are out on a few of these popular options on the table this year:
"The Philadelphia Phillies have no interest in Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, have shied away from Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and don’t believe that Oakland A’s outfielder Brent Rooker is a fit."
Rooker, though he's having an incredible season, doesn't fit with the Phillies because he's seen as almost exclusively a designated hitter this season. Philadelphia has defensive liability Kyle Schwarber manning their DH this season and beyond.
Phillies may have sights set on Luis Robert Jr., not Brent Rooker, ahead of the deadline
Philadelphia sees Robert as a much better fit than Rooker for a few reasons. The main one being defense.
Luis Robert may not win a Gold Glove for his defensive work, but he's certainly an above-average defender. According to Baseball Savant, Robert is worth 2 OAA and ranks in the top 30 percentile in fielding run value.
He has solid speed and a decent arm while getting to balls that the average center fielder wouldn't get to.
Rooker on the other hand, is simply just a designated hitter. That means that for him to fit with the Phillies, either Rooker or Schwarber would need to play the field. Pair that alongside Nick Castellanos' horrendous outfield defense and you have the worst defensive outfield in the league.
Yes, Rooker would be an offensive upgrade, he's slashing .290/.368/.571, but the lack of a true position makes him a no-go for the Phillies.
Robert is probably the best outfielder on the market too, which is why he's the most expensive one. Philadelphia would have to reach deep into their prospect capital in order to make a deal for the White Sox outfielder.
Robert, under team control through 2027, is slashing .232/.306/.475 while on pace to slug 20 home runs and steal 20 bases. If Robert had been healthy early in the year, he could have been a threat to hit 30 or 40 home runs while stealing just as many bases.
Pair that with some above-average defense in center field and the Phillies won't look bad if they pass on Rooker and acquire Robert.