MLB rumors: Phillies deny trade rumors, Soto talk live, NYC showdown for Yamamoto, more
- Jorge Polanco trade talk
- Luis Severino not coming back to NYY
- Yamamoto will be pursued by both NY clubs
- Juan Soto trade talk not dead
- Phillies shut down a trade rumor right away
By Josh Wilson
Boy, do we have a boatload of MLB rumors on this fine Friday afternoon.
Before we jump into the goods, here's a list of some of the recent MLB rumors articles to catch you up. After, we'll dive into some of the latest murmurs as the GM meetings in Arizona close up shop.
Jorge Polanco likely to be traded
According to Jon Morosi, Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco appears likely to be traded. Team president Derek Falvey acknowledge that there might be interest in some of the talent-dense positions the Twins have but also said they value their top players and like the fit.
Morosi, though, filled in the gaps:
"[Polanco] is someone who is available, and people around the industry believe there's a very strong chance that the Twins will in fact move Jorge Polanco this winter."
Luis Severino return to Yankees unlikely
Brendan Kuty of The Athletic provided an update on Luis Severino's oblique rehab, saying the recovery is going well and that Severino, who had a rough 2023, is drawing interest from nearly a third of the league in an offseason where starting pitching is of demand with few elite options in the open market.
Notably, Kuty reports the Yankees are not one of the interested teams.
2023 was a rough year for Sevy and the Yankees alike. He started the year injured and was frustrated at the number of hoops the team was having him jump through to get back as a starting pitcher, namely, the team's desire to have him participate in live batting practice games him.
Those steps would prove perhaps necessary, though, as Severino struggled to recapture ace potential he displayed previously, closing the year with a 6-plus ERA and a WHIP of 1.646. Six of his eighteen starts in 2023 he gave up five runs or more.