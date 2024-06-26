Phillies linked to land top trade deadline target, but it’s not Luis Roberts Jr.
By Kinnu Singh
As the MLB trade deadline approaches on the horizon, a few teams have begun to teeter on the brink of irrelevancy.
The standings can still be jumbled and rearranged before the deadline on July 30. Look no further than the New York Mets, who stormed back into the playoff picture from what appeared to be a lost season. For many teams, the upcoming weeks will decide whether they keep their roster intact or disassemble it for parts.
The Philadelphia Phillies currently reign over the National League with a 52-27 record, but the Los Angeles Dodgers trail close behind. With Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani rocketing balls into the ether on a daily basis, the trade deadline provides the Phillies with an opportunity to bolster their own offense.
Although the Phillies were originally linked to Luis Roberts Jr. as a trade target, another name has seemingly emerged as a likely candidate for Philadelphia.
Jazz Chisholm named as trade target for Phillies
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden ($) surveyed more than 35 executives, including presidents of baseball operations and general managers, and asked them to name the players most likely to be traded.
The executives most frequently cited Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the position player most likely to be traded. According to Bowden, Chisholm “would fit nicely” with the Phillies.
Philadelphia has a strong lineup that doesn’t need much assistance, but they could still use an outfield upgrade and a big-time arm in the bullpen. Although Chisholm has mainly been utilized as a center fielder this season, he has versatility in field positions and could fulfill both of Philadelphia’s needs.
“Some teams are interested in him as a center fielder and others view him as a middle infielder, where he played before a position switch last year,” Bowden wrote. “Either way, it sounds like he’ll be traded if Miami gets the right offer over the next five weeks.”
The 26-year-old is just entering his prime, and his rare combination of speed and power gives him the potential for greatness. This season, he has recorded a .264/.330/.438 line with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 14 steals, and a 112 OPS+.
Chisholm doesn’t come without concerns, however. He has played more than 97 games just once in his four Major League seasons. He appeared in 124 games in 2021 but only played in 60 games in 2022 and 97 games in 2023. As of Wednesday, he has appeared in 77 games this season.
Chisholm put together his best campaign in 2022 when he was named an All-Star after posting a 138+ OPS with 14 home runs. Yet, he only played in 60 games that season.
Chisholm could be a likely replacement for Johan Rojas, who has been stellar defensively but has struggled at the plate this season.
The Marlins have fallen to a 28-51 record, and their season is effectively over.