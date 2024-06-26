A Phillies-Marlins trade for Philadelphia to move away from Luis Robert Jr.
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be very active in the trade market this Summer, but more specifically, they're going to be aggressive in the outfield market. While Philadelphia has an incredibly talented team, they're not without holes and the outfield is where their biggest hole is right now.
They've been connected heavily to Luis Robert Jr., the biggest outfielder named on the trade market, but those rumors are starting to fizzle out a little bit.
According to Jim Bowden of the Athletic, MLB executives got together to predict the players they expected to be traded ahead of the trade deadline. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the top-voted position player of anybody in the league, meaning executives heavily expect him to be traded in the coming weeks. And Bowden listed the Phillies (along with the San Francisco Giants) as fits for Chisholm.
A Phillies-Marlins trade to fill the hole in Philadelphia's outfield
Chisholm, 26, has two additional years of team control on his contract. The Marlins' outfielder has been solid this year, slashing .264/.330/.438 with 10 homers and 14 stolen bases. The price tag attached to such an explosive and high potential young player will be a great one.
But it'll be significantly less than the price tag attached to Luis Robert Jr.
When looking at this trade, the first two things that jump off the page are the two top 10 prospects that Philadelphia is sending over. But George Klassen may be the best prospect that Philly is parting ways with because the righty has been absurdly dominant this season.
Klassen recently received a promotion to High-A, where he's thrown nine innings, allowing two runs and surrendering two hits. It brings his season total to 47 innings, 70 strikeouts and an ERA under 1.00.
Bryan Rincon has struggled this year and he projects more as a defensive infielder than an impact bat. He's a top 10 prospect for the Phillies for a reason, but he's yet to really show any potential with his bat at the professional level.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. has shown some serious promise with the bat, slashing a solid .300/.417/.600 in a small sample size this season. The lefty outfielder is a former third-round pick who would fit in perfectly with the Marlins farm system.
MLB execs predict the Marlins to deal Jazz Chisholm before the trade deadline and it just makes sense. The Phillies, despite being interdivision, make a ton of sense as a landing place. Philadelphia has a deep farm system, meaning they can afford to dish out three coveted prospects for Chisholm. I wouldn't be surprised to see a deal like this go down in the near future.