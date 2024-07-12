A Phillies-A’s trade with a ‘Herschel Walker’ offer to Oakland for Mason Miller
The Mason Miller trade market has been one of the biggest roller coaster rides of the entire MLB season. One minute, reports are saying that the Oakland Athletics would be foolish to not trade Miller while he's at his highest value. The next minute, the reports indicate that there's no way Oakland will let him go this season.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on the odds of Miller being dealt this month. He gave it around a 16 percent chance of happening.
"With five more years, one exec says it’d take a “Herschel Walker-type trade” for the 103.7 mph man. Odds to go: 5-1 against (16 percent)," Heyman wrote.
If anybody has the need for Miller and the prospect capital to meet these monstrous needs, it's the Philadelphia Phillies.
A Phillies-A's trade to meet the "Herschel Walker" type trade package for Mason Miller
Miller has been utterly dominant in 2024. His Baseball Savant page is actually something out of a pitching coach's dream. There are more 100s (6 to be exact) than you would see on a valedictorian's report card. He's striking out a ridiculous 46.6 percent of hitters this season.
And with team control through the next five years, it would take a massive trade haul to acquire him. But it would net the Phillies the most dominant closer in the game for the next five seasons.
If any trade is going to lure Miller from Oakland, it would be this one.
This deal includes two prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects. Crawford and Abel are the Phillies third and fifth-ranked prospects, respectively. This is the kind of "Herschel Walker-sized" trade that would cause the A's to at least listen to the trade offer.
Crawford, 20, is one of the fastest men in all of baseball. He's been incredible in High-A this season, slashing .301/.349/.438 with 27 stolen bases and 24 extra base hits. He's a true impact player, especially when he reaches base.
Abel, 22, has surprisingly struggled this year. He's one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, but he's posted a 6.88 ERA in 68 innings of Triple-A ball this year. Before the year, many expected him to dominate the minors for a few starts before being moved to Philadelphia. Obviously, that hasn't been the case and he's stuck trying to turn his season around.
Pouaka-Grego is kind of just a lottery ticket prospect in this deal. He's just 19 years old and has shown off a bunch of average tools to this point in his career, but the fact that he's still a teenager means that you can't write him off just yet. Throwing him in here is just for the potential that he turns out to be a serviceable big leaguer down the line.
Now, this deal is nowhere near done. There's still a chance that the Athletics shut down any and every offer, opting to hold onto Miller. That might not be the worst idea in the world either.
But Jon Heyman says there's a chance that he can get traded; this fit and trade package make complete sense if that is the case.