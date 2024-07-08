MLB Rumors: Phillies deadline plan, Max Scherzer trade, Paul Skenes All-Star start?
We're still several weeks away from the 2024 MLB trade deadline, but action seems to be really picking up around the league.
Last week saw a trade involving Aaron Civale and the Milwaukee Brewers. This week has already seen some juicy rumors, and the Baseball Insiders podcast featuring FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray and Adam Weinrib only added more fuel to the fire.
With July 4 in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on MLB. Here are the latest MLB rumors for your consumption.
MLB Rumors: Should Paul Skenes start the All-Star Game?
The All-Star Game rosters were officially revealed on Sunday and the NL roster included rookie sensation Paul Skenes who has taken the league by storm.
Despite making just ten starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, Skenes is an All-Star. His inclusion was something many MLB fans were clamoring for, but also some did not want to see. Yes, he's dominant and has been a treat to watch, but did he really deserve it over those who have been pitching every five or six days all season?
Now that Skenes is an All-Star, the question is should he start? Murray had this to say about that:
"Skenes should absolutely be the starter in the National League. Maybe some people will say he hasn't started enough or be in the majors long enough, but we want this to be the most exciting game possible. Skenes throwing the splinker, throwing 100+ mph, and facing the American League's best representing the National League in this game would be awesome. It'd be huge for him, it'd be huge for Pittsburgh."
If we're talking about deserving, then no, Skenes probably doesn't deserve to start over others who have made 15+ starts this season. If we're talking about giving the people what they want, then I think this is a slam dunk. Imagine Skenes going up against the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto in the first inning of the All-Star Game. What can possibly top that?
At the end of the day, the All-Star Game should be fun. Skenes starting the game would be absolutely electric. I can see the argument for both sides, but Skenes starting would be must-see TV, which is ultimately what you want the All-Star Game to be.
MLB Rumors: Will Max Scherzer be on the move again?
The Texas Rangers pulled off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays to improve to... 42-48. Winning those three games brought them to within six games of the .500 mark. Did anyone realistically expect that? I mean, the Rangers are the defending World Series champions!
They're currently 6.0 games back of the first-place Mariners in the AL West and are 7.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot. Sure, this Rangers team going on a big run is possible, but FanGraphs gives them a 10.1 percent chance to make the postseason. The odds certainly aren't on their side.
Barring a tremendous run, the Rangers are a team that could very well be selling at this year's trade deadline, which is something nobody could've possibly predicted. Selling means getting rid of players like Michael Lorenzen and David Robertson who are on expiring deals. it also could mean trading Max Scherzer, who will be a free agent at the end of the year in his own right. Murray believes it can go either way.
"I think the fate basically rests in his hands. He's got a full no-trade clause. If he wants to be moved, then he'll probably be moved. If he doesn't want to be moved, then, well, he definitely won't be moved. You can make the case for both arguments here."
On one hand, Scherzer has been traded a lot in recent history. He was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He was traded from the Mets to the Rangers last season. Now, the future Hall of Famer could be on the move again. Does he really want to move his family to another city? He does have a full no-trade clause at his disposal to reject a trade.
On the other hand, this Rangers team won't win the World Series this season especially if they sell. Scherzer will be 40 by the time the deadline rolls around. Does he want to spend the rest of his season on a team without World Series aspirations? That decision is ultimately Scherzer's to make. Several teams could use him. It'll be interesting to see what happens.
MLB Rumors: Phillies deadline plan
The Philadelphia Phillies are a team to watch with the trade deadline rapidly approaching. They hold the best record in the major leagues entering Monday's action and have an 8.0-game advantage over the Braves in the NL East, so we know they're going to buy, the question is what trade(s) will they make?
Murray gave some insight into what he believes Philadelphia might look to do.
"I think the Phillies, if they want to, they can go out and get anyone they want. They have the prospect capital to get it done. They have a need for another outfielder that would even allow them to get a Luis Robert Jr. type. I think it makes sense. I don't think it's the most likely thing in the world if the White Sox are going to ask for the moon and back for Robert... If there's one thing we know about Dave Dombrowski, he's not afraid to make a big move. He's not afraid to deal prospects to try and upgrade the Major League roster if he deems the person or player too good to pass on."
Adding a big bat like Robert would make this lineup completely unfair. Can you imagine a top consisting of Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Robert, and J.T. Realmuto? Defense might be a bit of a concern, but they'd just outslug everybody.
As for the bullpen, Murray thinks more should be done there too.
"I think they need to add somebody. We saw what happened last year with Craig Kimbrel. It wasn't him singlehandedly, but he played a big part in the Phillies not making the World Series. The Phillies were in position to beat the Diamondbacks in that series... I don't think the Phillies want to make that mistake again."
As Murray notes, adding a bullpen arm should be something that they strongly consider. They've gotten strong production from guys like Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, and Matt Strahm, but are Phillies fans realistically comfortable with any of those guys pitching the ninth inning in a playoff game?
Kimbrel didn't work out last season, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be trading for an established closer. This team has to go all in to ensure they give themselves the best chance to win, and they have the pieces and personnel in place to do just that.