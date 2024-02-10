MLB Rumors: Phillies-Red Sox trade, Pete Alonso buzz, Bregman extension?
- Astros will at least try to extend Alex Bregman
MLB Rumors: Astros will at least try to extend Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros made one of, if not the most surprising move of the offseason by signing Josh Hader to a five-year deal worth $95 million. The Hader addition gives the Astros the best late-game trio any bullpen has to offer with the southpaw joining right-handers Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu.
While the Astros become even scarier with Hader on board for 2024, questions immediately emerged about the future of the organization. Both Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were slated to hit free agency at the end of this upcoming season, so their futures suddenly appeared to be in jeopardy. Houston quickly changed that with Altuve by signing him to a five-year extension, and according to GM Dana Brown, Bregman could be the next Astro for life.
Brown said he doesn't know when this will happen, but at some point, he's going to make an extension offer to their star third baseman. Bregman has signed an extension with Houston before so it's not unreasonable to expect him to ink another one, however, this one will be far more lucrative than the five-year deal worth $100 million he signed ahead of the 2020 season. At 29 years old, Bregman will want this to be his monster payday.
Bregman is obviously a player Houston would love to keep around for the long haul, but the question is how desperate are they to get that done? Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and Ryan Pressly are all set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Tucker and Valdez in particular are just as important, if not more important, to keep around long-term than Bregman.
If Houston is willing to pay anyone whatever it takes, then a Bregman extension is a no-brainer. If not, Brown might be coming to Bregman with an offer he might deem to be less than what he's worth. If the Astros are unable to extend him, he might be the next George Springer or Carlos Correa rather than the next Jose Altuve.