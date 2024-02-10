MLB Rumors: Phillies-Red Sox trade, Pete Alonso buzz, Bregman extension?
- Mets want Pete Alonso around long-term
MLB Rumors: Mets want Pete Alonso long-term
Pete Alonso's name circling in MLB trade rumors at the 2023 trade deadline sent shockwaves around the league. Everyone assumed Alonso was going to be with the New York Mets for the rest of his career, but the Mets were open to listening to offers teams were making for their star first baseman.
That has remained the case into this offseason. The Mets are not shopping Alonso and have shown no desire to move him, but are listening to deals as responsible teams do. New Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has said numerous times he expects Alonso to be in a Mets uniform on Opening Day, and he said once again on the Foul Territory podcast that he wants Alonso in New York for the long haul.
""Best thing for us is for Pete to have a great year and best thing for Pete is for Pete to have a great year. And we'll go forward from there. But we're certainly invested in trying to keep Pete a Met, and I'm hopeful that over time we'll be able to work that out.""- David Stearns on Foul Territory
Stearns seems to be setting the table for Alonso to go through what teammates Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo went through in the 2022 offseason. Both Diaz and Nimmo played out their contract seasons, were outstanding, then hit free agency without an extension only to re-sign with the Mets on mega-deals.
Steve Cohen has shown time and time again that he's unafraid to spend what he needs to spend to field a competitive team. If the Mets want Alonso long-term, the Mets will give him an offer at some point that shows that. As frustrating as it might be that the Mets have no appetite to sign him to an extension, that doesn't mean Alonso is a goner. It feels unlikely that he'll be traded and once free agency comes around, the Mets will have as good of a chance as any other team to sign him.