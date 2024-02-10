MLB Rumors: Phillies-Red Sox trade, Pete Alonso buzz, Bregman extension?
- Phillies-Red Sox trade buzz about Kenley Jansen.
- Mets want Pete Alonso around long-term
- Astros will at least try to extend Alex Bregman
MLB Rumors: Phillies-Red Sox trade buzz
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox have been two of the more frustrating teams to follow this offseason. The Phillies, following an incredibly disappointing exit in the NLCS at the hands of the 84-win Diamondbacks, did re-sign Aaron Nola, but let Craig Kimbrel and Rhys Hoskins walk while doing little else.
The Red Sox have been more active than the Phillies, but have shown an unwillingness to spend like the big market behemoth that they are, and have the makings of another last place team with where things stand right now.
The Red Sox appear unwilling to add much payroll but are still looking to add some starting pitching which makes sense, as they once again had an underwhelming rotation in 2023. Trading a player like Kenley Jansen away to then turn around and sign one of the better free agent starting pitchers available in Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery makes a whole lot of sense and is something that MLB Network's Jon Morosi says Boston is interested in doing.
Morosi lists two teams that could be interested in trading for Kenley, one of which being the aforementioned Phillies who could absolutely use an arm like Jansen. The Phillies lost their series to the Diamondbacks in large part because of Kimbrel who blew multiple games in that series. Jansen, meanwhile, has a 2.20 ERA in his postseason career, and has converted 20 of his 24 save opportunities in the playoffs.
This past season, Kenley made the All-Star team, posting a 3.63 ERA in 51 appearances for the Red Sox, converting 29 of his 33 save opportunities. He had four rough September appearances to inflate his ERA, but at the end of August, he had a 2.74 ERA, showing he was performing at a star level for five months of the season. He still has plenty left in the tank at age 36.
What Philadelphia would give up remains to be seen. Boston obviously wants pitching and has no appetite to add much money onto their books. It'll be interesting to see if these two sides can link up on a Jansen deal.