MLB Rumors: Phillies stealing star, SF Giants-Matt Chapman, Willy Adames trade
- The Milwaukee Brewers are listening to trade offers for Willy Adames
- Matt Chapman's path to the San Francisco Giants is clear
- The Phillies could throw a wrench in the Cubs' and Rangers' plans
MLB Rumors: Willy Adames on the trade block
The Milwaukee Brewers shipped Corbin Burnes to the Orioles and they may not be done breaking up their team, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
With Joey Ortiz coming over as part of the Burnes trade, the Brewers "are letting teams know that shortstop Willy Adames is available."
Adames will be a free agent after the 2024 season, so the Brewers will want to get something for him before he walks. Ortiz's presence makes it unlikely he'll re-sign.
The clock is ticking to get a deal done before the start of the season. Then again, the Burns deal came out of nowhere, so interested teams can get something done if they want Adames badly enough. If he doesn't move now, he'll be one of the names expected to move before the summer's trade deadline.
The 28-year-old was traded to Milwaukee in 2021 after beginning his career with the Rays. He's hit 20+ home runs in each of his three seasons with the Brewers. However, he's also coming off a bit of a down season in 2023, slashing .217/.310/.407. His OPS+ of 95 was the lowest of his career.
Even with the dip offensively, Adames is a defensive stalwart and capable at the plate. He'll be on the radar for many teams.