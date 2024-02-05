MLB Rumors: Phillies stealing star, SF Giants-Matt Chapman, Willy Adames trade
- The Milwaukee Brewers are listening to trade offers for Willy Adames
- Matt Chapman's path to the San Francisco Giants is clear
- The Phillies could throw a wrench in the Cubs' and Rangers' plans
MLB Rumors: San Francisco Giants cleared room for Matt Chapman
The moment the San Francisco Giants traded Ross Stripling to the Oakland A's, speculation sparked that they were clearing payroll for a big fish in the free agent market.
Smart money is on Matt Chapman being that guy.
Chapman spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Like Adames, he took a slight dip offensively in 2023 but his defensive prowess more than makes up for that. He's arguably the best defensive third baseman in baseball.
It increasingly looks like the Blue Jays won't be able to bring him back, opening the door for a team like the Giants or Cubs to scoop him up. Since Chicago is apparently playing chicken with Cody Bellinger, San Francisco may have come a step closer to locking in Chapman with the $9.25 million they opened up in the Stripling trade.
That doesn't mean there will be a rush to get Chapman in before spring training begins. Bob Nightengale named Chapman among the players who are "unlikely" to sign this week in the free-agent frenzy before camp.