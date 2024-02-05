MLB Rumors: Phillies stealing star, SF Giants-Matt Chapman, Willy Adames trade
- The Milwaukee Brewers are listening to trade offers for Willy Adames
- Matt Chapman's path to the San Francisco Giants is clear
- The Phillies could throw a wrench in the Cubs' and Rangers' plans
MLB Rumors: Phillies could steal Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery out from under Cubs, Rangers
Two of the biggest free agents remaining have had clear suitors from the beginning. The Chicago Cubs certainly want to keep Cody Bellinger in the fold. Staying with the Texas Rangers still looks like the likeliest option for Jordan Montgomery, especially with the Yankees, Mets, Cardinals and Cubs already spending on pitching.
The Philadelphis Phillies could make things interesting though.
Bob Nightengale reported that "several executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could be a sleeper" for Montgomery or Bellinger.
Either move would be a blockbuster for a Philly organization that has been relatively quiet this offseason. They let Rhys Hoskins walk but managed to bring back Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal.
It's easy to see the fit for either player in Philadelphia. Bellinger had a hugely successful rebound season and brings an MVP-level ceiling that's tempered only by his risky floor. Montgomery would be a welcome addition to most rotations and no team can ever have enough quality pitching, especially an arm with World Series experience.
The barrier is, of course, price. Nightengale cautioned that the price would have to come down for those signings to be achieved. The Phillies aren't expected to break the bank here. Instead, they'll practice patience and hope Bellinger or Montgomery land in their lap.