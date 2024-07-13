Phillies trade deadline priority becomes clearer after Whit Merrifield release
The Philadelphia Phillies have a clear need at the trade deadline and they're getting quite aggressive in their pursuit of filling the need. They need an outfielder, specifically a right-handed hitting outfielder, to plug into their lineup as an everyday bat.
There are plenty of options for the Phillies to look at here, with a plethora of different right-handed outfielders being shopped by the selling teams of the league. Philadelphia will have their option of outfielders that they may pursue.
Each of the three outfielders listed above would come at a drastically different price of prospects. Luis Robert Jr. is reportedly being shopped for a huge package of prospects. It's still to be seen if a team is going to be willing to bite on the White Sox asking price. Brent Rooker would likely net a decent haul of prospects, but significantly less than Robert. Ward would net a decent return, but much less than Robert and slightly less than Rooker.
Phillies release Whit Merrifield, pursuing right-handed hitting outfielder ahead of trade deadline
Matt Gelb of The Athletic ($) reported on the Phillies recent release of their utility man, Whit Merrifield. Gelb touched on how this move is further proof that Philadelphia will be pursuing a right-handed outfielder to add to their roster.
"The money devoted to Merrifield became a sunk cost — better tucked aside than force-fed. It did not prevent the Phillies from making other moves in spring training and it will not prohibit what salary they can add in July. It was the cost of doing business," Gelb wrote. "It was yet another sign the Phillies are prioritizing a trade this month for a right-handed-hitting outfielder."
If they're looking to add a platoon option, a player like Taylor Ward may be best. Making a trade for Brent Rooker or Luis Robert Jr. would be making the commitment to playing that player every day.
The option that makes the most sense is the Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker. Rooker is one of the most likely players to be traded ahead of the deadline and he's having an incredible year. He has an additional year on his contract as well, making him a bit more valuable than a typical rental.
Rooker, 29, is slashing .281/.361/.536 with 18 homers and an OPS near .900. It's by far the best year of his career, topping his 2023 All-Star campaign by a wide margin. He would be a great addition to the Phillies lineup.