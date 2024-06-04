First-place Phillies could get even scarier with ambitious trade deadline targets
The Philadelphia Phillies have come up short on their goals for the last decade. They haven't been able to conquer the Braves in the NL East for the last six years. But 2024 looks a bit different.
The Phillies have been magnificent in the early parts of 2024. At 42-19, they have the best record in the NL East, seven games ahead of Atlanta. They also have the best record in the National League, and they're tied with the Yankees for the best record in baseball.
MLB insider Jeff Passan seems to think Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski will look to make a huge splash in the outfield market at the trade deadline
Jeff Passan links Phillies with star outfielders, Robert, Arozarena and Tucker
Luis Robert, Randy Arozarena and Kyle Tucker are all being mentioned in the same breath as a trade to the first place Philadelphia Phillies. This would turn a powerhouse offense into one of the more unbeatable teams we've seen in the last decade.
Philadelphia's pitching staff has been nearly untouchable, aside from Taijuan Walker at the backend. They feature four game changing starters with the highest ERA between them being Aaron Nola's 3.03 ERA.
As a lineup, they have very few spaces to truly improve, with the gaping hole being in the outfield. Acquiring any of these listed names, especially Kyle Tucker, would change the game completely. Not only would they be replacing a bat that's hitting in the low .200s, but they would be adding coverage at the top of the lineup with a real impact hitter.
Tucker has slugged 19 home runs in 2024. Arozarena, while struggling, has slugged at least 20 homers in three straight seasons. Robert, often seen as off limits in trades, clubbed 38 homers and stole 20 bases last season.
The upgrade that these players would provide in Philadelphia would be incredible. Pair them alongside Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner and you have one of the scariest lineups in modern history.
If Passan is correct and the Phillies are taking this kind of aggressive approach, the rest of the top teams in the MLB will need to follow suit or they'll be left behind. Given the capital in the Philadelphia farm system, I think they have a good chance to take this aggressive approach.