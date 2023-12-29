MLB Rumors: Phillies ace backup plan, Yankees-Hader, Red Sox not done yet
- Phillies interested in potential Zack Wheeler insurance
- Josh Hader could be Yankees pivot option
- Red Sox could be active in starting pitcher market after all
MLB Rumors: Red Sox could be active in starting pitcher market after all
Boston Red Sox fans have every right to be upset about how their offseason has gone so far. All new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has really done is trade Alex Verdugo to their arch-rivals, the Yankees, and replace him with Tyler O'Neill. Getting a right-handed bat to play in their left-handed heavy outfield made sense, but this Red Sox team needs a lot more work to be done to be competitive.
We heard the Red Sox as a team interested in players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they failed to land either player, raising the question of what Boston is going to do. They've done nothing to improve what looks like one of the worst rotations in baseball. It's been a weakness for years, and they just keep ignoring it.
When the report came out that said the price of Jordan Montgomery was too high, panic alarms went off, and for good reason. This is a big market team with a lot of money acting like a small market team. The Red Sox are clearly the worst team in the AL East and have shown no urgency to even try and win. These pitchers cost nothing more than money, and Boston is refusing to spend it. An offseason with no starting pitching upgrade whatsoever would be an utter disaster.
Fortunately, all hope might not be lost. Boston doesn't appear to be in on Montgomery or Blake Snell, but according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Red Sox have been connected to pitchers in the next tier including Lucas Giolito and Shota Imanaga. While those pitchers are not nearly as exciting as Montgomery or Snell, they'll certainly be upgrades over what they have in their rotation as of now.