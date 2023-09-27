MLB rumors: Phillies won’t have secret weapon for postseason
It was recently revealed that Rhys Hoskins is a long shot to return for the 2024 postseason with the Phillies, a huge blow to their World Series chances.
The Phillies haven’t stated that Rhys Hoskins won't play in the 2023 postseason, but per AP News, manager Rob Thomson said that unless the Phillies make it to the World Series, it could be unlikely for Hoskins to play in the postseason. He would only be eligible to DH or pinch-hit after tearing his UCL in spring training, according to MLBTradeRumors’ Leo Morgenstern.
Rhys Hoskins is a long shot to return for the postseason, but he has been taking batting practice and running the bases, which is a good sign. However, it's not worth pushing him.
Hoskins is a pending free agent this offseason at age 30, but he is an essential piece of the Phillies. While he was a significant disappointment and may have cost the Phillies the 2023 World Series, he was one of the major reasons they even made it that far.
This is good news, but the likelihood of his return seems slim. However, the manager isn't giving up any hope yet, as even players like Bryce Harper returned early from injury for the postseason.
Rhys Hoskins return is essential for a deep postseason run
In 2022, Hoskins hit .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs. While this was one of his worst seasons, he showed in the 2022 postseason that he can help lead the Phillies to many playoff runs. But after dealing with an ACL tear and going into his age-30 season, it's uncertain if his future is with the Phillies.
Hoskins played in 17 postseason games last year and hit six home runs while bringing in 12 RBIs. He struggled with a .159 batting average in those games, with most of them coming in the World Series, where he played in six games and only hit .120 with a solo home run. He had a negative 27 percent championship win probability added, meaning he significantly hurt the team.