MLB Rumors: Phillies Yamamoto problem, Why Giants lost Ohtani, Yankees backup
- The Phillies may not be able to afford Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Why did the San Francisco Giants lose out on Shohei Ohtani?
- The Yankees have interest in Shota Imanaga
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Yankees are prepared if they miss out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto
If the New York Yankees miss out on 25-year-old Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they are prepared. The Yankees are among the favorites for Yamamoto, but the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled out the red carpet for Shohei Ohtani's former Japan WBC teammate, perhaps making the Yankees task to convince Yamamoto to wear pinstripes a little tougher.
The Yankees have a decent foundation for their rotation with AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole leading the way, but could use another frontline starter given the injury issues with Carlos Rodon. If Yamamoto does not sign with New York, then expect the Yankees to flip to a Dylan Cease trade, or perhaps signing Shota Imanaga. Per MLB Insider Jon Heyman, a number of teams could be in on Imanaga if Yamamoto signs with the Dodgers.
"The Yankees are considering Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga if they don’t land Yoshinobu Yamamoto, joining the Mets with interest. The Red Sox, Dodgers and Cubs are among others looking at Imanaga, who’ll wait out the Yamamoto decision," Heyman wrote.
Another option for the Yankees would be Cease. The left-handed pitcher is coming off a down year by his standards, but was an AL Cy Young finalist just two years ago. Cease also has two years remaining on his contract, making his very valuable. He would likely cost New York at least one of their top prospects, whom they have been adamant about not wanting to part with.