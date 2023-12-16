MLB Rumors: Phillies Yamamoto problem, Why Giants lost Ohtani, Yankees backup
- The Phillies may not be able to afford Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Why did the San Francisco Giants lose out on Shohei Ohtani?
- The Yankees have interest in Shota Imanaga
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Can the Phillies afford Yoshinobu Yamamoto with Zach Wheeler's deal looming?
The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly met with Yoshinobu Yamamoto this week. While Yamamoto is favored to sign with either the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers for now, the Phillies remain an interested suitor.
The Phillies rotation is stacked near the top at the moment with Aaron Nola (recently re-signed) and Zack Wheeler, who will be a free agent once again after next season. If Yamamoto were to sign with Philadelphia, one can't help but wonder if that spells the end for Wheeler come next winter.
Wheeler has been a mainstay in the Phillies rotation since he signed a long-term deal in 2020. The former New York Mets prospect flourished on the other side of a critical NL East rivalry, and has since become perhaps the most reliable pitcher in the Phillies rotation, even beyond Nola.
His next deal, which will come at age 35, won't be as long term as Yamamoto's. Still, it is something the Phillies and Dave Dombrowski must consider, as they have a lot of money invested in the starting rotation as is after Nola's extension.