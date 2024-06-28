A Pirates-Blue Jays trade that would send shockwaves through baseball
The Pittsburgh Pirates currently hold a 39-41 record, carried by a strong rotation featuring Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller. While their pitching could carry them through any three-game series and potentially to a World Series title, their hitting needs significant improvement.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays, who are struggling in the highly competitive AL East with a 37-43 record, are emerging as sellers. The Pirates, in turn, are reportedly willing to trade pitching prospects for top-tier bats to enhance their offensive lineup.
The Blue Jays, trailing the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees by 13.5 games, have star players like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. under contract through the 2025 season. These players could be valuable rental assets for any team looking to make a postseason push this year and next.
A Pirates-Blue Jays trade to send Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Pittsburgh
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 2024 Season
At 25 years old, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to excel offensively, though he has struggled defensively. In 80 games this season, he has slashed .289/.369/.447, with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. His defensive challenges might necessitate a future move to a full-time designated hitter role, but for now, his offensive production is invaluable.
Potential trade package
For the Pirates, acquiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would address their pressing need at first base, where Rowdy Tellez has been underperforming. Adding Guerrero’s bat to their lineup could make the Pirates a formidable force, especially with their strong pitching staff.
However, a trade for Guerrero wouldn't come cheap. One possible package could include top prospects such as right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, and right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim. These prospects, ranked 5th, 7th, and 16th in the Pirates' farm system by MLB Pipeline, have significant potential and could be enticing pieces for the Blue Jays.
Braxton Ashcraft’s Performance
The 24-year-old Braxton Ashcraft has been impressive in the minors. Starting in Double-A and recently moving up to Triple-A, he has a combined 3-2 record with a 3.00 ERA over 14 games this season. He has struck out 73 batters in 69 innings, demonstrating excellent control and potential to reach the majors soon.
Tsung-Che Cheng’s Potential
At 22, Tsung-Che Cheng has shown promise despite some struggles. This season in Double-A, he slashed .224/.330/.359 in 64 games. While his offensive numbers have dipped, his potential remains high, and with the right development, he could become a key player.
Jun-Seok Shim’s Prospects
Jun-Seok Shim, a 20-year-old pitcher, has shown flashes of brilliance but has limited experience due to injuries. In 2023, he posted a 3.38 ERA in eight innings at Rookie Ball. Currently on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder injury, Shim’s future is promising if he can overcome his health challenges.
Potential Trade Impact
A trade involving Guerrero Jr. would send shockwaves through baseball. For the Pirates, it could mean transforming their lineup and solidifying their status as contenders. For the Blue Jays, acquiring top prospects like Ashcraft, Cheng, and Shim could bolster their future, providing a foundation for long-term success.