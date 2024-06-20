A Pirates-White Sox trade that avoids Luis Robert Jr., but still surprises everyone
The Pittsburgh Pirates have found themselves playing much better than many have expected. We're well into June and the Pirates are still jockeying for a playoff spot in the horrid National League.
While this would typically cause a team to get aggressive, becoming buyers in the trade market, the Pirates must proceed with caution. Dumping prospects for rental players in the trade market just to push for a playoff berth could be the worst decision they could make.
If the Pirates want to get aggressive, that's fine, but they need to do it carefully. They need to look for controllable players that can be a part of their future, not just 2024.
There's an outfielder for the White Sox that has team control and would fit well in Pittsburgh.
A Pirates-White Sox trade that sends an impactful outfielder to Pittsburgh
Before Pirates fans get excited and White Sox fans riot, it's not Luis Robert. It's his outfielder teammate, Eloy Jimenez.
Jimenez, 27, has two club options on his contract after this year, which really opens the door for the Pirates to decide his future in the Steel City. If things don't work out and Jimenez declines, they can always opt out of his contract at season's end.
But the outfielder has a track record of power numbers, though he typically misses time with injuries. If he's healthy and consistent, he could really change the dynamic in the Pirates lineup.
The Pirates farm system is loaded with pitching talent, which makes it easier to move two of their top 20 pitching prospects alongside their ninth-ranked prospect, infielder Jack Brannigan.
Brannigan, 23, has struggled a bit at the plate in his professional career, but his 70 grade arm sticks out to anybody that looks at his play. He has the potential to change the game with his arm and his glove, that if he develops into a .250 hitter, he would be an everyday starter in the big leagues for years to come.
Barco, 23, has been good at High-A this year. He holds a sub-4.00 ERA across 48 innings. The southpaw has three quality offerings as well as average-above average command. He could find himself in a big league rotation in the next three years.
Reilly, 22, features an overpowering, high 90's fastball, but he does have spotty command. Across 67.1 professional innings, he's allowed 46 hits, which is impressive, but has surrendered 39 walks, which is concerning. With improved command, he could be a dangerous asset for any farm system.
But for the Pirates, this is buying low on a controllable outfielder with a solid bat. Jimenez is already a proven big leaguer, with a Silver Slugger to his name. Yes, he's struggled in 2024, but he hasn't been able to consistently see the field. Once he can consistently stay healthy, he'll go back to being a force to be reckoned with.