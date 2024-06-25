First Pitch: Luis Robert Jr.'s best trade fit leads to a surprising destination
The Chicago White Sox are an unmitigated disaster. At 21-59, they not only have the worst record in the majors, but they're seven games back of the Miami Marlins, the team with the second-worst record.
While the record is deplorable, the White Sox aren't a team completely bereft of talent. Garrett Crochet has broken out and looks like a future ace if he isn't one already. Erick Fedde has turned out to be an awesome signing for Chicago. Eloy Jimenez is a strong hitter when healthy.
The best player on the team indisputably is Luis Robert Jr., who, when healthy, can win an MVP if things break his way. With the White Sox likely continuing to tear things down at this year's trade deadline, there's a good chance that Robert is going to get dealt in exchange for a monster haul.
Several teams including juggernauts like the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to Robert, and rightfully so, but Robert being available gives the Pittsburgh Pirates a golden opportunity to land the star bat they desperately need.
It's time for the Pirates to make a splash
The Pirates made the NL postseason in three straight years from 2013-2015. They might've only won one series in those years, but they packed PNC Park regularly and were a pleasure to watch. Unfortunately, they haven't made the postseason once since 2015. Frankly, they haven't come close.
They've finished over .500 just once in the time since they last made it, going 82-79 in 2018. That season still saw them finish fourth in the NL Central and finish eight games back of the second Wild Card spot. They broke 70 wins for the first time since that 82-win season in 2023 but failed to finish over .500 then, and they're under .500 now. It's time for this team to do something to try to win.
The Pirates might be 37-41, but they're 8.5 games behind the first-place Brewers and are 2.5 games back of the third Wild Card. They're not in the driver's seat, but one big move can get them there. Luis Robert Jr. can easily be that guy to get them over the hump and back to playing meaningful baseball.
Why Luis Robert Jr. specifically is the perfect Pirates trade target
This Pirates team has the pitching to not only make the postseason but do some serious damage if they can get there. Paul Skenes has lit the MLB world on fire since debuting in mid-May and seems to only be getting better. Jared Jones has arguably been equally as impressive, just without the spotlight and for longer. Mitch Keller has been an underrated workhorse for years now, and is even breaking out in his own right, posting a 3.15 ERA in 15 starts and 99.2 innings of work this season. That trio can go up against any other team, even without postseason experience.
While the Pirates bullpen has been less than stellar this season, David Bednar (when right) is one of the best closers in the game. Additionally, Colin Holderman has quietly been dominant in set-up duties. They could use another bullpen arm or two, but the late-game recipe is mostly there.
Where this Pirates team lacks is with its offense. The Pirates are 27th in the majors entering Tuesday's action with a team WRC+ of 84. The only teams below them are the Rockies, Marlins, and White Sox, the clubs with the three worst records in the majors.
If we dive a little deeper, while Michael A. Taylor is still an elite defensive center fielder, he provides next to nothing on the offensive side of things. Jack Suwinski, the other player who has received substantial time in center field on this Pirates team, has also been a negative offensively. It's no surprise that Pirates center fielders rank 29th in the majors with a 54 WRC+ and tied for 27th in the majors with 0.0 fWAR this season.
This Pirates team needs an offensive boost, particularly in center field. Well, Robert despite his slow start this season won a Silver Slugger in 2023, has a career 124 WRC+ and happens to be a Gold Glove winner as well. A 2-3-4 featuring Bryan Reynolds, Luis Robert Jr., and Oneil Cruz isn't bad by any means.
Why the Pirates should be comfortable meeting a steep asking price for Luis Robert Jr.
The asking price for Luis Robert Jr. is going to be enormous. He's only 26 years old, is a star when healthy, and comes with an additional 3.5 years of club control at a very team-friendly sum. It might hurt to give up the prospect capital, but it'd be worthwhile.
It's hard to get a player of Robert's caliber for the amount of years and the AAV he's currently signed up for. Robert is making $15 million next season and has a pair of $20 million club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons respectively. While that's not nothing, that's a bargain for a player with a superstar ceiling. That should be music to owner Bob Nutting's ears, considering how he likes to pinch his pennies.
Five of Pittsburgh's top six prospects according to MLB Pipeline are starting pitchers. Skenes is obviously off the table, but let's say the Pirates can dangle Termarr Johnson, their best position player prospect, and a couple of those pitchers. Would that pique Chicago's interest? The Pirates have more than enough pitching to thrive even after shipping a couple of them away, and Robert is a sure thing while Johnson is nowhere near MLB-ready.
He's 26 years old, comes with 3.5 years of team control and a deal for him could almost certainly be made without giving up the likes of Skenes, Jones, and Keller. What exactly is the downside here? Why can't the Pirates be the team to make this kind of splash.
Pirates fans deserve to see a winner. It's been far too long since this team was relevant. They have the roster in place that can potentially squeak into the postseason if they make a trade like this, and the prospects to make it happen. Hopefully, Nutting and GM Ben Cherington can find a way to get this done. This rotation is ready to win, and with the help of this kind of trade, their offense can potentially come through enough.