Poking holes in latest Yankees trade rumor amid valid Garrett Crochet concerns
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees are expected to make a run at left-hander Garrett Crochet this year at the trade deadline. The 6-foot-6 left-hander is 6-6 this season in 20 starts with an ERA of 3.02. He has also recorded an American League-high 150 strikeouts in 107.1 innings of work. Without a doubt, he has been the ace of the Chicago White Sox this season.
A recent report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested that the Yankees would be willing to part with their No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones in a potential deal for Crochet or Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal.
This would be a big move for the Yankees, but it wouldn't come without some concerns, especially if the White Sox are currently trying to limit Crochet's innings.
Everything wrong with the Yankees potential Jones-Crochet deal
The Yankees were originally expected to not move somebody like Jones, but it would take somebody like him in order for them to pull off a deal for Crochet. However, it may not be worth it due to Crochet's innings limit.
It would ultimately be a mistake to go this route if teams are concerned about Crochet's workload. If there were no concerns, then a deal such as this would make perfect sense, but there are concerns about how many innings the left-hander can throw.
"He's slowly detraining through the course of the year so he can finish the season," White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol said, h/t the Associated Press. "We're not going to detrain him and build him back to the capacity where he was at the start of the season. This is going downhill now. We have to really monitor his workload."
If the Yankees, or any team wants to take a swing at acquiring Crochet, it would be smart to make sure he's good to go for the stretch run and that they can get the most out of him. But with his workload being managed, that is not a certainty, which is why it likely isn't worth trading somebody like Jones to bring in Crochet. It might make more sense if New York wants to target Skubal however, as there aren't any major concerns about his workload, and he's a favorite to win the AL Cy Young award
It will be interesting to see how everything plays out and if the Yankees will actually go this route in an attempt to acquire Crochet. There is certainly a risk factor involved with a potential deal.