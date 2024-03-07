MLB Rumors: Predicting the 4 new teams checking in on Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still free agents. Who are these new teams on the block?
Mystery team No. 3: Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins opted not to trade Sonny Gray last season. He was able to pitch in the playoffs as a result, but his exit now leaves a gaping hole in the Minnesota bullpen, with no trade compensation to fill the void. The Twins have a strong collection of relatively young arms, but there isn't a clear-cut ace to lead the bullpen. Age became a concern with Gray, 34, but both Snell and Montgomery should offer more longevity (at least in theory).
Neither appears all the likely to sign a lengthy contract, though, so the Twins should view this opportunity as a temporary investment. The Twins are reigning AL Central champs. There is no reason to take their foot off the gas pedal. Chicago, Detroit, and Kansas City are all on the fast track to another losing season. The Guardians are fine, but Minnesota still profiles as clear division favorites.
They can boost their status with a major free-agent splash before the season. Minnesota has never been much of a destination, but Target Field is a pitcher's dream. Of all the available options, it's hard to deny the base appeal of operating as the No. 1 arm on a perennial playoff threat. The Twins are set up to host a postseason series if all goes to plan.
Last season the Twins even won a series. With a solid triumvirate of Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, and Bailey Ober in place, Minnesota has a workable rotation. All that's missing is the crown jewel, the bonafide workhorse with big-game experience. Montgomery and Snell are battle-tested, playoff-proven vets. The Twins ought to at least gauge the market.