MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of Adam Wainwright potentially pitching again
Last week, the entire City of St. Louis was overcome with joy when Adam Wainwright picked up career win No. 200 for the Cardinals. Should he pitch again?
By Curt Bishop
Last week, the entire City of St. Louis was overcome with joy when Adam Wainwright picked up career win No. 200 for the Cardinals. He delivered his best performance of the year, pitching seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers as the Cards won 1-0.
However, it was later revealed by John Denton that Wainwright almost didn't make that start. As a result, the veteran right-hander was skipped in the last turn through the rotation. He was dealing with a bout of back spasms prior to the start he made against the Brewers.
Fortunately, he pushed through the pain and overcame a bad bullpen session to pitch his best game of the season. However, there is now doubt over whether or not the two-time World Series champion will pitch again.
When the decision was made to skip his turn through the rotation, manager Oli Marmol stated that if Wainwright were to pitch again, he would do so during the team's final home series against the Cincinnati Reds.
St. Louis is already eliminated from postseason contention, so he won't be pitching any meaningful games for the team. But it is uncertain if he will ultimately take the mound one last time.
There is certainly merit in giving him one more start and giving the fans a chance to say goodbye to him. The final weekend of the season will be a celebration of the 42-year-old's legendary career. He'll have a postgame concert and a ceremony.
In this piece, we'll examine the pros and cons of the Cardinals possibly giving the right-hander one more start or appearance.