MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of Adam Wainwright potentially pitching again
Last week, the entire City of St. Louis was overcome with joy when Adam Wainwright picked up career win No. 200 for the Cardinals. Should he pitch again?
By Curt Bishop
Why the Cardinals should give Wainwright one more start
Wainwright already got his 200th win, and his career is almost at its end. If he wants to pitch again and feels good enough to do so, then the Cardinals may decide to let him take the mound one more time.
It may not be the longest of outings, but it doesn't have to be. The Cardinals could let him go an inning or two and give him an opportunity to walk off the field to a standing ovation and tip his cap to the crowd one last time.
It obviously has not been a very good season for Wainwright, who is 5-11 with a 7.40 ERA. He went almost three months without recording a win from June to September. But he looked better in his previous two starts.
Again, the Cards aren't playing for anything, so the stakes are low. There's not a major risk involved unless he's physically unable to pitch.
Wainwright has battled back from countless injuries, some that were potentially career-threatening. Fans would certainly love the opportunity to watch him take the mound just one last time, even if it's a brief outing and he's limited to a certain number of pitches.
It might be fitting for him to make one more start and have the fans cheering him on, and it would certainly add to the festivities of the final weekend.