MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of Adam Wainwright potentially pitching again
Last week, the entire City of St. Louis was overcome with joy when Adam Wainwright picked up career win No. 200 for the Cardinals. Should he pitch again?
By Curt Bishop
Why the Cardinals shouldn't let Adam Wainwright pitch
While it would be nice for the Cardinals to give him one more start, there are certainly reasons why they may shy away from it.
An argument could be made that since he pitched so well in his last start, it might be best to let him end on a good note without running the risk of him having a bad start to wrap up his career. While yes, the Cards don't have anything to lose and there isn't a huge risk, he may not be healthy enough to pitch.
If he truly was in so much pain before his last start, then there is a risk of him getting hurt in his final start, which would sour his final moments as a member of the organization. It might be better to just give him a random at-bat, which has been discussed internally. That way, he can still tip his cap to the fans and get a nice standing ovation.
The Cards also already have a special weekend planned for him, so they'll have the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to the franchise legend. So even if he doesn't pitch, he can end his career in a positive way.