MLB Rumors: Rangers and Yankees battling for pitcher not named Jordan Montgomery
Yankees and Rangers rumored to be potential frontrunners for Hector Neris.
Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the New York Yankees. But he ended the 2023 season with the Texas Rangers. So, when Montgomery hit free agency this offseason, both of these fanbases have been vying for the lefty to return to their team.
Yankees and Rangers battle for the same pitcher not named Jordan Montgomery
While Montgomery hasn't made a decision yet, these two teams are also eyeing another former American League pitcher, Hector Neris from the Houston Astros.
Neris, entering his age 35 season, had a career year in 2023. The reliever posted a career best in ERA (1.71), wins (6), ERA+ (246), and H/9 (5.4). These stats provided Neris with some serious leverage heading into free agency in the 2024 offseason.
Mark Feinsand of MLB Network first reported that the Neris market was active, noting that the Yankees and Rangers were emerging as frontrunners.
Neris would be a huge acquisition for either of these World Series hopeful franchises, as he would likely be on a rather team friendly, short-term deal. His services would be appreciated for any postseason-hopeful team.
Obviously, Neris could make a return to the Houston Astros, where he had two successful seasons. Houston would likely make him a staple in their bullpen, even making him more of an important piece than he was a year ago.
While Neris' market is heating up, the aforementioned Jordan Montgomery also remains available. A Montgomery reunion with the New York Yankees isn't the most likely scenario, especially after the Yankees reported signed Marcus Stroman to fill in their rotation. The two parties, New York and Montgomery, didn't part ways on the best of terms either.
The Texas Rangers, on the other hand, have a reasonable chance to resign the starter. A local Texas Barbecue restaurant has even helped chip in on the cause.