MLB Rumors: Ranking 3 relievers Cardinals have been connected to
1. Matt Moore is the Cardinals best value among RP targets
Now onto the other pitcher that Woo connected St. Louis to in the current market along with Maton, longtime veteran Matt Moore.
After beginning his MLB career as a true spring chicken in 2011 at only 22 years old, Moore saw his star disipate slowly as injuries took their toll overall. He still flashed at times but never was able to put a full season together as a starter again. And that's why, beginning at the end of his stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, he's started to really come into form.
Over the past two seasons, including pitching for three different clubs in the 2023 campaign, Moore has posted a 2.20 ERA and 1.168 WHIP with a 3.29 FIP over his last 113 appearances. Simply put, it seems as if the 34-year-old has truly reinvented himself as a legitimate stalwart reliever.
Much like Maton, though less so, Moore isn't a velocity merchant on the bump, but he has found a way to largely avoid hard contact. Perhaps more impressively, though, Moore possesses one of the nastiest arrays of off-speed pitches in baseball, backed up by ranking in the 96th percentile in Off-Speed Run Value according to Baseball Savant last season.
The contrast of Moore's stylings on the mound would fit what the Cardinals still need extremely well. Given his history and age, he might also come cheaper than Maton, which is why I'm comfortable ranking him as the current top relief pitcher target that St. Louis is already in on. He's affordable, but could well exceed his contract's value with his value for the Cards.