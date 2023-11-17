MLB Rumors: Ranking Blake Snell's 4 free agent options after winning Cy Young
The race is on for acclaimed pitcher Blake Snell, now a free agent after an impressive season. We examine and rank the teams that could benefit most from his expertise and winning mentality.
By Curt Bishop
Blake Snell has won his second Cy Young Award after winning 14 games and posting an MLB-best 2.25 ERA.
However, the veteran left-hander is now a free agent and is one of the top starting pitchers available. He'll certainly earn himself a hefty payday after such a dominant season with the San Diego Padres.
It will be interesting to see how his market develops, and it's obvious that he'll be pursued by multiple teams. Starting pitching is always at a premium.
Worst fit: Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies qualify as the worst fit not because they aren't a good fit for Snell. Rather, the Phillies appear to be the favorites to retain right-hander Aaron Nola, who has expressed a desire to remain in Philadelphia.
General manager Dave Dombrowski has also stated that his priority is to try and keep Nola in red pinstripes. Should Nola depart, Snell would be the next-best pitcher available. He brings postseason experience and swing-and-miss potential in his pitch arsenal.
The Phillies took the Arizona Diamondbacks the full seven games in the NLCS before falling short and missing out on another trip to the World Series. Snell has pitched in the World Series before and performed quite well.
Still, with Nola available and likely to return to Philadelphia, it would be hard for the Phillies to find a spot for Snell in their rotation, even though they have the funds to do so.
It'll be interesting to see how the Nola sweepstakes play out. Should he sign in St. Louis, New York, or Los Angeles, then there could be a fit for Snell in the City of Brotherly Love.
Until then, expect Snell to sign elsewhere.