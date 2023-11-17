MLB Rumors: Ranking Blake Snell's 4 free agent options after winning Cy Young
The race is on for acclaimed pitcher Blake Snell, now a free agent after an impressive season. We examine and rank the teams that could benefit most from his expertise and winning mentality.
By Curt Bishop
3. Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves won 104 games during the regular season. That was the best record in all of baseball.
However, they fell short against the Phillies in the NLDS, bowing out after a Game 4 loss at Citizens' Bank Park. While their rotation is strong, featuring arms such as Max Fried, Bryce Elder, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton, the Braves still need another arm.
More specifically, one they could pencil into their rotation for years to come. Fried and Morton are both free agents at the end of the year. The Braves also traded Michael Soroka to the Chicago White Sox last night to land Aaron Bummer, so they'll need somebody else to fill the rotation spot.
Snell would be perfect for the Braves. If signed, the Braves could potentially boast the best rotation in all of baseball and become instant World Series favorites for 2024.
The Braves have checked in on Aaron Nola, according to Jon Morosi. But if they fail to sign Nola, perhaps Snell could be available for them.
All Atlanta truly needs to bolster its rotation is one viable arm, and they would be best served looking at Snell if they can't add Nola.