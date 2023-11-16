MLB Rumors: Ranking Cody Bellinger's 3 free agent options from worst to best
Cody Bellinger is arguably one of the top bats available in free agency. Jon Heyman of MLB Network believes there are three obvious fits for the slugger.
By Curt Bishop
Best fit for Cody Bellinger: New York Yankees
The Yankees found themselves in uncharted territory this season, as they finished 82-80 and missed the postseason, which was good for fourth place in the American League East.
One key problem the Bronx Bombers are facing is the fact that they have an influx of right-handed bats. In the outfield, their only left-handed hitter is Jake Bauers. Anthony Rizzo is the only lefty bat in their everyday lineup.
Adding Bellinger could help the Yankees balance out their lineup a little bit. An important thing to keep in mind as well as that Yankee Stadium has an incredibly short right field porch, which plays right into Bellinger's favor as a left-handed hitter.
This could allow for Bellinger to show off his power to the right side. New York needs more lefty bats for that reason. The short porch benefitted Matt Carpenter in 2022 when the Yankees picked him up.
It would certainly benefit Bellinger, who is looking to build off of his bounce-back 2023 campaign with the Cubs.
Facing a lineup featuring Bellinger, Rizzo, and Aaron Judge would be a tough task for the Yankees division rivals and the rest of the American League.