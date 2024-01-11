MLB Rumors: Ranking Marcus Stroman's market from worst to best fits
Marcus Stroman remains unsigned, but there is a reported grouping of suitors that remain interested in him.
By Josh Wilson
Red Sox
Another AL East team in on Stroman... The Red Sox are believed to be locked in as well.
I do like the fit for the Red Sox a little bit better than the Yankees. The Red Sox made a good move to sign Lucas Giolito to fill out its rotation after trading Chris Sale, and I think Stroman could be a good add to the mix as well. The Red Sox have no pitcher that had a ground ball rate higher than 21.7 percent last year, and though they do have the same problem with high errors per game, the Sox are arguably in more of a rebuild phase and can live with some errors here and there.
Trevor Story will man shortstop and Vaughn Grissom at second base, one would assume. Grissom spent considerable time at short with the Braves but now moves to a more natural fielding position. Story only started 35 games last year at short but had his second-best year in terms of fielding percentage at the position. I'm optimistic the ground balls flying off bats would be as big of an issue for Boston compared to New York.