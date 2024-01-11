MLB Rumors: Ranking Marcus Stroman's market from worst to best fits
Marcus Stroman remains unsigned, but there is a reported grouping of suitors that remain interested in him.
By Josh Wilson
Angels
I... really don't know what to make of the Angels offseason moves and what a Stroman add would mean for them. He would presumably join a rotation of Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, Patrick Sandoval, and Tyler Anderson who is looking to find answers after losing Shohei Ohtani to free agency.
Good luck?
Stroman is not Ohtani, but he does bring a fun and varied arsenal that can be dizzying for batters to scout and pick up on, which is a huge reason why Stroman has grown into such an effective ground ball pitcher.
This all comes down to priorities, which with Stroman, it's hard to say. You get the sense based on his interest in coming back to the Cubs all last year he prefers something steady and multi-year over a definite competitor. But who wouldn't love to win?
I have the Angels right on the cusp because it's a unique fit for Stroman. It's one of the only places he'd be a clear veteran leader of the rotation, but the Angels do not inspire confidence as a competitor.