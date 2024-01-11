MLB Rumors: Ranking Marcus Stroman's market from worst to best fits
Marcus Stroman remains unsigned, but there is a reported grouping of suitors that remain interested in him.
By Josh Wilson
Giants
San Francisco isn't rebuilding quite as obviously as the Angels, but it may be safe to say they're in a mini reset. The Giants fired Gabe Kapler and hired Bob Melvin away from the San Diego Padres to be their manager this offseason.
So far, their rotation figures to be made up of Logan Webb, Ross Stripling, Kyle Harrison, and Keaton Winn. Webb is the only of that crew that had an ERA below 4.00 last year. Stroman, who closed last season with a 3.95 but at times was more like a 2-3.00 ERA pitcher, would be a stable starter in the rotation and a veteran presence to help anchor things before the younger tail-end of Harrison and Winn.
FanSided's Robert Murray suggested the Giants are casting a wide net to find another pitcher to add to its starting rotation, so they're clearly not picky.
Stroman fits the profile of ground ball pitching with Logan Webb coming in as the single-best ground ball pitcher in 2023.
The Giants are a good, possibly great fit. There's one who is slightly better...