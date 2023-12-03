MLB rumors: AL East team shakes up Winter Meetings with brand new slugger on trade market
The Tampa Bay Rays are listening to offers on third baseman Isaac Paredes, with at least two known suitors reportedly interested.
By Mark Powell
The Tampa Bay Rays are willing to listen on several star players this winter, including Tyler Glasnow, Randy Arozarena and now Isaac Paredes, per Jon Morosi. Paredes was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in the Austin Meadows trade just a few years ago. That deal has worked out very well for Tampa, as Paredes has manned the hot corner and even received some AL MVP votes in 2023.
Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs in 2023. Surprisingly, he ranked only in the sixth percentile in hard-hit rate last year, though, leading some pundits to wonder if his success is sustainable.
Still, a 24-year-old, All-Star caliber infielder who is entering just his first season of arbitration is sure to come with tremendous value. While there's no guarantee the Rays will trade Paredes this offseason, if they do they'll have a ton of leverage.
MLB Rumors: Rays shake up Winter Meetings, 2 teams interested in Isaac Paredes
Per Morosi, the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays have expressed interest in Paredes. This makes since given both teams were also in on the Matt Chapman sweepstakes at one time. If the Blue Jays do trade for Paredes, it's tough to see them retaining Chapman, a former All-Star and multiple-time Gold Glove winner.
As MLB Trade Rumors points out, Mariners president Jerry DiPoto has an extensive trade history with the Rays during his career as an executive. Completing a trade with the M's also makes sense from the Rays perspective as well because they won't have to face Paredes within their own division.
The Blue Jays perhaps have the greatest need at third base, but would Toronto be open to trading away some of their best young arms to an organization which has made a habit of turning other team's trash into treasure?